Lightning in the Tashkent sky captured on cameras

This evening, consecutive lightning strikes illuminated the sky over Tashkent. The lights that appeared among the thick clouds stretched over a long distance above the city and appeared in various shapes.

Footage taken from several areas of the capital showed the lightning branching across the sky. In a short time, the entire surroundings lit up, making the city buildings and the horizon clearly visible.

These photos are spreading rapidly on social networks. Many managed to capture the view of tonight's sky on their phone cameras.

It is important to follow safety measures during lightning. One should stay away from open spaces, tall trees, and metal structures.