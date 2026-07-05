Foreigner caught with 970 grams of "mephedrone" in Ohangaron (video)

A rapid operation against the illegal circulation of synthetic drugs was conducted in the Ohangaron district of the Tashkent region. During the operation, a citizen of one of the Middle Eastern countries was caught with nearly one kilogram of "mephedrone".

The drug was hidden in a secret place in a field

The operation was carried out in cooperation with employees of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Customs authorities.

It was reported that the foreign national was caught while digging up and taking away 970 grams of the synthetic drug "mephedrone" from a secret place organized in a field.

An apartment in Tashkent was also searched

The rapid operation continued, and the suspect's temporary residence in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent city was inspected.

During the search:

2 electronic scales;

thermal bags;

other items were seized as material evidence.

Investigation is ongoing

Currently, preliminary investigations are being conducted by law enforcement agencies.

The source of the drug, who it was planned to be delivered to, and the involvement of other individuals in the case are being investigated.