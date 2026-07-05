Mirziyoyev Sends Congratulations to Trump on the 250th Anniversary of the USA

·24·Uzbekistan
Mirziyoyev Sends Congratulations to Trump on the 250th Anniversary of the USA

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President of the United States Donald Trump on the US national holiday — Independence Day, and the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.

In his congratulatory letter, the head of state wished the American people peace, prosperity, and progress, noting that relations between the two countries are rising to a new level.

Sincere wishes expressed to the American people

In the congratulatory letter, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Donald Trump and the friendly American people on behalf of the multi-ethnic people of Uzbekistan.

"I am very pleased to send my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly American people on behalf of the multi-ethnic people of Uzbekistan," the letter reads.

The Uzbek leader noted that under the leadership of Donald Trump, the economic power and international influence of the USA continue to grow.

He emphasized that America plays an important role in ensuring global development and security, and is rapidly developing practical cooperation with other states.

Uzbekistan-US relations acquire new meaning

Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that positive processes in the USA are creating a solid foundation for comprehensively expanding relations between Uzbekistan and America.

The head of state specifically emphasized that bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and common interests are being enriched with new meaning.

The letter identified the following as priority areas of cooperation:

  • increasing mutual trade volume;

  • implementing joint investment projects;

  • expanding partnership in the field of critical mineral resources;

  • deepening innovative cooperation.

Cooperation in the field of security to be strengthened

The Uzbek leader expressed interest in further strengthening dialogue and practical partnership in the field of security.

In particular, the importance of expanding the joint efforts of the two countries against the following modern threats was emphasized:

  • illegal migration;

  • terrorism and extremism;

  • transnational crime;

  • illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

It was noted that cooperation in these areas is of great importance not only for the security of the two states but also for regional stability.

High hopes expressed for partnership within the "C5+1" framework

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also separately addressed cooperation in regional and global formats.

The Uzbek leader expressed confidence that relations within the "C5+1" platform, the United Nations, and other international institutions will reach a qualitatively new stage with the active support of Donald Trump.

Meeting in Miami awaited

At the conclusion of the congratulatory letter, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that he looks forward with great interest to meeting Donald Trump during the G20 summit to be held in Miami this December.

The expected dialogue could open new opportunities for further expanding trade, investment, security, and international cooperation between Uzbekistan and the USA.

Shavkat MirziyoyevDonald TrumpUzbekistanUSA
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