Unahi Named Best Player of Match Against Canada

·41·Sport
Unahi Named Best Player of Match Against Canada

Morocco national team midfielder Azzedine Unahi became the hero of the match against Canada in the 2026 World Cup playoffs. The footballer who scored two goals was named the best player of the match according to FIFA.

The African representatives convincingly defeated Canada, one of the host nations, 3:0 and advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Unahi Secured the Victory With a Brace

Although the score remained goalless in the first half, Morocco took control of the game after the break.

Azzedine Unahi found the back of the net twice, making a major contribution to his team's crucial victory. His second-half goals were the main factor that broke Canada's resistance.

FIFA Named Unahi the Best Player

After the match, FIFA recognized the Moroccan midfielder as the best player of the match.

Unahi not only recorded a brace but also stood out with his activity in the center of the pitch, his ability to organize attacks, and his composure in crucial situations.

Morocco in the Quarter-Finals for the Second Time

The victory over Canada opened another important chapter in the history of Moroccan football.

Thus, the African team qualified for the World Cup quarter-final stage for the second time in its history.

Now the Moroccans will continue their World Cup run and fight for another historic result.

Azzedine OunahiMoroccoCanadaFIFA
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