Unai Simon on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Don't Believe It's His Last Dance"

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Unai Simon on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Don't Believe It's His Last Dance"

Spain national team goalkeeper Unai Simon shared his thoughts about Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal clash between the two sides. The experienced shot-stopper still considers the 41-year-old forward one of the most dangerous footballers in the world and dismissed talk of his career coming to an end. Goal.com reports .

Although many experts and fans are calling this tournament Ronaldo's "last dance" on the international stage, Simon disagrees. According to him, the legendary forward has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet, and his physical condition remains at a high level.

Mastery in the Danger Zone

According to Unai Simon, Cristiano Ronaldo may not be at the peak he was six or seven years ago, but his goalscoring ability and instincts inside the penalty area remain unchanged. As reported by O Jogo, the Spanish goalkeeper stated that the main way to stop the opponent is to keep him as far away from the goal as possible.

"The current Cristiano at the World Cup is not the same player who was at his absolute best six or seven years ago. But we need to keep him as far away from our penalty area as possible. In the Nations League final, he got just one chance inside the box and scored from it. He has the goalscoring ability that every team dreams of," said Simon.

The Spanish goalkeeper also highlighted Ronaldo's experience. In his view, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is unrivaled when it comes to reading the game, finding space, and building understanding with teammates. If he gets on the ball inside the penalty area, it could be devastating for any defense.

Media Hype and Reality

"I don't think this is Cristiano's last dance. Every match has its own significance. Right now, the main focus should be on what happens on the pitch, not on the media hype," the goalkeeper added. Simon's words are being interpreted as a hint that Ronaldo could also feature in the next World Cup.

The upcoming match between Portugal and Spain is seen not only as a rivalry between two neighboring nations but also as a fixture that will decide the fate of one of the greatest footballers of our time. It is only natural that this showdown generates great interest among football fans in Uzbekistan as well, given that Ronaldo's every move remains in the global football spotlight.

For the record, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times during his career and has won the European Championship and the Nations League with the Portugal national team. His record for the most international goals is expected to remain unbroken for a long time.

Cristiano RonaldoUnai SimonPortugalSpainWorld Cup
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