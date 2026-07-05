China Regulates Production of Companion Robots with Human Emotions

Taking a revolutionary step in the world of technology, China has decided to regulate the humanoid robot industry, especially companion robots capable of emotional interaction with humans. The decision comes at a time when artificial intelligence and robotics are developing rapidly, and devices are appearing not only in industry but also in everyday life. The new initiative aims to ensure that technologies serve human health and safety. Ixbt.com reports on this.

The China Humanoid Robot Association and the Machinery Industry Federation have jointly announced a special initiative to develop the sector in a healthy and orderly manner. The document emphasizes that human well-being must remain the primary objective in the robot creation process. This means that ethical standards must be observed at all stages, from product design to advertising and practical application.

Priority of Safety and Ethical Standards

One of the most important aspects of the initiative is the protection of users' personal data. Robots based on emotional interaction can collect information related to the most sensitive and personal aspects of human life. For this reason, developers are required to create robust systems that ensure data security and guarantee user privacy.

The issue of preventing the risk of physical or psychological harm to people during the use of robots was also raised. By improving control quality and ensuring product safety, the safe integration of robots into society is guaranteed. This is especially important for companion robots designed for the elderly and lonely individuals.

Innovation and Scientific Cooperation

The Chinese government and industry experts aim not only to limit themselves to oversight but also to stimulate technological progress. According to Ixbt.com, the initiative focuses on the following areas:

Increasing investments in fundamental research and development;

Testing and deploying robots in real-life scenarios;

Accelerating technological iteration and modernization processes;

Improving the reliability and practical utility of products.

It was proposed to create a common platform that unites the resources of all parties — industry representatives, academic circles, and research institutes — to develop the sector. Such cooperation serves to increase China's competitiveness in the global humanoid robot market.

This experience may also be interesting for Uzbekistan, as the focus on IT and innovation is strengthening in our country as well. In the future, robots capable of understanding human emotions may emerge not only in China but worldwide, including in our region, as social assistants.