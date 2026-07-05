Cape Verde Goalkeeper Sets Record, Surpassing Casillas

Cape Verde national team goalkeeper Josimar Vozinha has achieved a historic result in social media popularity.

His follower count has exceeded 25.2 million, setting a new record among goalkeepers for Vozinha.

Casillas's Record Surpassed

With this metric, Vozinha surpassed Real Madrid, Porto, and Spain national team legend Iker Casillas.

Casillas has 20.5 million followers on social media.

Thus, the Cape Verde goalkeeper became the most popular footballer not only among active but also former goalkeepers.

Courtois — The Closest Pursuer

Among currently active goalkeepers, the closest metric to Vozinha belongs to Thibaut Courtois.

The Real Madrid and Belgium national team goalkeeper is followed by 18 million users on social media.

Match Against Spain Made Him Famous

Vozinha gained significant attention from the football community after the match against Spain in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

He made 7 saves during the match, helping Cape Verde secure a 0-0 draw.

The goalkeeper became one of the main heroes of that match.

Cape Verde Reached the Playoffs

After the crucial result against Spain, Cape Verde managed to advance from the group.

The team put up a worthy fight against Argentina in the Round of 16, but lost 2-3 in extra time and exited the competition.

Nevertheless, Vozinha's saves and historic performance brought him millions of new fans.