France national team and Real Madrid star striker Kylian Mbappe demonstrated his composure in a hard-fought match against Paraguay. Despite provocations from opposing players, he scored the decisive goal, led his team to victory and secured a quarter-final berth. Goal.com reports this.

The match at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field stadium was extremely intense and full of physical battles. In the 70th minute, Desire Doue was fouled inside the penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty against Paraguay. At that moment, a bizarre scene unfolded on the pitch: opposing players tried to dig up the penalty spot with their feet and damage the turf in an attempt to unsettle Mbappe mentally.

Mbappe's Response and Rivalry with Lionel Messi

According to Goal.com, the Paraguayans' trick did not produce the desired result. Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the spot and struck precisely, bringing the score to 1:0. After the goal, the striker looked into the eyes of the opposing players who had provoked him and celebrated the goal right in front of them.

This goal was Mbappe's seventh in the tournament. As a result, he drew level with Argentine legend Lionel Messi in the top scorers' race. Both players are now the leading contenders for the Golden Boot award. The French star's consistency once again proves his leadership in world football.

France head coach Didier Deschamps praised his players' composure after the match. According to the coach, Paraguay relied more on aggression and gamesmanship rather than playing football. "This is not the football that brings fans to the stadium, but we accomplished the most important task — we advanced to the next stage," said the specialist.

France will now face Morocco in the quarter-final stage. This clash is expected to be a logical continuation of the rivalry from the 2022 World Cup semi-final. Mbappe and his teammates continue their march toward the tournament's top prize.