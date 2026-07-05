Sherki surprised fans with Napoleon's hat

·1·Sport
Sherki surprised fans with Napoleon's hat

France national team midfielder Rayan Sherki appeared in an unexpected image after the match against Paraguay.

The footballer put on the famous two-cornered hat worn by Napoleon Bonaparte — a bicorne — on his head, attracting the attention of fans and photographers.

France won by a minimal score

In the 1/8 final stage of the 2026 World Cup, France took to the field against Paraguay.

The intense match ended with a 1:0 victory for the "Tricolors".

The only goal of the game was scored by Kylian Mbappe. The France captain converted a penalty awarded in the 70th minute, leading his team to the quarterfinals.

Sherki came off the bench

Rayan Sherki came on as a substitute in the 84th minute of the match.

In a short time, he did not stand out with a goal or an assist. However, with his extraordinary image after the match, he became the center of discussions on social networks.

Sherki's appearance in a Napoleon-style hat caused various jokes and memes among fans.

Opponent in the quarterfinals — Morocco

The France national team will face Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The match will take place on the night of July 9 to 10 at the "Gillette" stadium located in Foxborough, USA.

Now fans are expecting not only the next victory from France, but also what kind of image Sherki will appear in next.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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