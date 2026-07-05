Sherki surprised fans with Napoleon's hat

France national team midfielder Rayan Sherki appeared in an unexpected image after the match against Paraguay.

The footballer put on the famous two-cornered hat worn by Napoleon Bonaparte — a bicorne — on his head, attracting the attention of fans and photographers.

France won by a minimal score

In the 1/8 final stage of the 2026 World Cup, France took to the field against Paraguay.

The intense match ended with a 1:0 victory for the "Tricolors".

The only goal of the game was scored by Kylian Mbappe. The France captain converted a penalty awarded in the 70th minute, leading his team to the quarterfinals.

Sherki came off the bench

Rayan Sherki came on as a substitute in the 84th minute of the match.

In a short time, he did not stand out with a goal or an assist. However, with his extraordinary image after the match, he became the center of discussions on social networks.

Sherki's appearance in a Napoleon-style hat caused various jokes and memes among fans.

Opponent in the quarterfinals — Morocco

The France national team will face Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The match will take place on the night of July 9 to 10 at the "Gillette" stadium located in Foxborough, USA.

Now fans are expecting not only the next victory from France, but also what kind of image Sherki will appear in next.