Thermaltake Introduces Dr. Power III Pro Tester with ATX 3.1 Standard

Thermaltake, one of the leading brands in the computer components market, has officially announced the Dr. Power III Pro device designed for diagnosing next-generation power supplies. This gadget is adapted to the modern ATX 3.1 standard and is expected to become a useful tool not only for professional service centers but also for enthusiasts who independently assemble their computers. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main function of the Dr. Power III Pro device is to check the condition of power supply connectors and monitor voltage stability. According to ixbt.com, the new tester is priced at 50 US dollars. Considering the device's functionality and its ability to work with modern graphics cards, this price is very competitive for its category.

A Special Solution for Modern Graphics Cards

The most important aspect of the new model is that it can identify the power interface signals of graphics cards. This allows the user to determine the power level supported by the graphics card. Thus, the system builder can be confident that the power supply is correctly identifying parameters and delivering the required amount of energy to the graphics card.

It should be particularly emphasized that the manufacturer stresses this product is a diagnostic tool, not a load tester for graphics cards. Dr. Power III Pro primarily serves to determine the condition of interfaces, voltage levels, and correctness of connections. Therefore, it is not recommended to use it as a tool for testing the maximum performance of a power supply.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Capabilities

The device can check almost all important components of a computer. It supports working with the following connectors:

24-pin ATX connector for motherboards;

4-pin and 8-pin connectors for CPU power;

6-pin and 8-pin power connectors for graphics cards;

SATA and IDE (Molex) data and peripheral device connectors.

The color display on the front panel of the device shows the output voltage for each line in real time. This helps the user quickly visually identify exactly where a problem occurs.

Dr. Power III Pro has two operating modes: manual and automatic. In automatic mode, the tester checks all interfaces sequentially. If any malfunction or voltage drop is detected in the system, a red warning indicator appears on the screen and a special audio signal sounds. This function significantly simplifies the process of finding complex faults.

At a time when demand for high-performance gaming computers and graphics workstations is growing in the Uzbekistan market, such diagnostic tools play an important role in ensuring the safety of valuable components. This new product from Thermaltake is expected to be available to local users through international marketplaces in the near future.