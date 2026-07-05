Deschamps explained why he made Mbappe captain...

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Deschamps explained why he made Mbappe captain...

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps spoke about Kylian Mbappe's role in the team, the responsibility of captaincy, and leadership qualities.

According to the specialist, the "dictator" image created around Mbappe in the press and social media does not match the player's true character at all.

"This image is far from reality"

Deschamps was asked whether Mbappe was mature enough to become the captain of the France national team.

The head coach emphasized that the striker had the right attitude towards the team from the very first day of the training camp.

"Sometimes a 'dictator' image is created around him. But this does not fit Kylian's true image at all. From the very first day, he got down to business with the right mood and attitude," said Deschamps.

Mbappe does not speak only for himself

According to the French coach, when Mbappe speaks in front of the team, he expresses the opinions of all players, not his personal interests.

He also conveys his teammates' problems to the coaching staff. Even if these issues are not directly related to Mbappe himself, he does not stand aside.

"He conveys the players' problems to me. If you want to care about others, you must not have problems yourself first. If there is a problem-free player in the team, it is Kylian," said the specialist.

"Everyone is following him"

Deschamps noted that Mbappe has great authority in the team and other players are following him.

In his opinion, a good atmosphere has been formed in the France national team, and in such conditions, choosing Mbappe as captain was a natural decision.

"Everyone is following him. We have formed a very good team. In such a situation, it is natural that I chose him as captain," said Deschamps.

The "Dictator Mbappe" joke has also infiltrated the team

Interestingly, the jokes and memes about "dictator Mbappe" popular on social media are now circulating among the players of the France national team.

Fans, taking the situation with humor, leave comments like "Mbappe has taken over the national team, now it's Deschamps' turn."

However, according to Deschamps' words, Mbappe is not a "dictator" trying to control the team, but a true leader who defends the interests of the players.

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