Why Doesn't Camavinga Want to Leave Real Madrid?

The future of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga remains uncertain. Although several European giants have expressed interest in the French footballer, he himself intends to stay in Madrid.

This was reported by renowned journalist Mario Cortegana, citing club sources.

Negotiations with Manchester City

Previously, it was reported that Real Madrid officials had offered Camavinga's services to Manchester City and negotiations had begun between the parties.

However, according to Cortegana, the player's position has not changed.

"I asked club sources about Camavinga and Manchester City. They once again said that Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid," said the journalist.

Real must sell a player first

The Madrid club is looking to approve a plan to strengthen the squad with another midfielder.

But for a new transfer to materialize, Real Madrid must first sell one of its current players.

"The problem is that none of the current players want to leave," said Cortegana.

For this reason, Camavinga's future also depends on other transfer decisions at the club.

Camavinga's season statistics

Eduardo Camavinga moved to Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021 for 31 million euros.

The French midfielder in the 2025/26 season across all competitions:

appeared in 43 matches;

scored 2 goals;

provided 1 assist.

For now, Camavinga has no intention of leaving Madrid. However, if Real Madrid decides to sign a new midfielder, the situation on the transfer market could change quickly.