Carlo Ancelotti intends to play Neymar and Vinicius together in today's match

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Neymar's physical condition and the possibility of fielding him in the same lineup as Vinicius Junior.

The Italian specialist emphasized that Neymar is fully match-fit and capable of playing for 90 minutes.

"Neymar can play for 90 minutes"

Ancelotti assessed the star forward's condition positively.

"Neymar can play for 90 minutes. He can also take the field together with Vinicius Junior," the coach said.

In his opinion, having both players on the pitch at the same time will add even greater danger and creativity to Brazil's attack.

Vinicius and Neymar expected to play together

Ancelotti views Neymar and Vinicius not as competitors, but as players who complement each other.

"I think they will definitely play together," he added.

This decision is generating great interest among fans, as one side features the experienced and technically gifted Neymar, while the other showcases the speed and agility of Vinicius.

Neymar returns to the national team

Neymar has returned to the Brazil national team squad after a long period of injuries.

He is considered one of the team's key players for the 2026 World Cup. Now, fans are waiting not only for him to take the field but also to see him take a leadership role in decisive matches.

Brazil fighting for the championship

The Brazil national team, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, continues its quest for the title in the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

If Neymar and Vinicius take the field at the same time, it is certain that it will be a long night for opposing defenders.