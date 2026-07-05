Carlo Ancelotti intends to play Neymar and Vinicius together in today's match

·1·Sport
Carlo Ancelotti intends to play Neymar and Vinicius together in today's match

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Neymar's physical condition and the possibility of fielding him in the same lineup as Vinicius Junior.

The Italian specialist emphasized that Neymar is fully match-fit and capable of playing for 90 minutes.

"Neymar can play for 90 minutes"

Ancelotti assessed the star forward's condition positively.

"Neymar can play for 90 minutes. He can also take the field together with Vinicius Junior," the coach said.

In his opinion, having both players on the pitch at the same time will add even greater danger and creativity to Brazil's attack.

Vinicius and Neymar expected to play together

Ancelotti views Neymar and Vinicius not as competitors, but as players who complement each other.

"I think they will definitely play together," he added.

This decision is generating great interest among fans, as one side features the experienced and technically gifted Neymar, while the other showcases the speed and agility of Vinicius.

Neymar returns to the national team

Neymar has returned to the Brazil national team squad after a long period of injuries.

He is considered one of the team's key players for the 2026 World Cup. Now, fans are waiting not only for him to take the field but also to see him take a leadership role in decisive matches.

Brazil fighting for the championship

The Brazil national team, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, continues its quest for the title in the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

If Neymar and Vinicius take the field at the same time, it is certain that it will be a long night for opposing defenders.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Supercomputer predicts winner of England vs Mexico clashSupercomputer predicts winner of England vs Mexico clashToday, 23:09Real Madrid ready to spend 223 million euros for Michael Olise: Upamecano's responseReal Madrid ready to spend 223 million euros for Michael Olise: Upamecano's responseToday, 22:32Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I would have received five red cards"Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I would have received five red cards"Today, 21:26Erbutayev's first strikes break his Kazakh opponent's jawErbutayev's first strikes break his Kazakh opponent's jawToday, 21:19Real Madrid officially announces the transfer of Denzel DumfriesReal Madrid officially announces the transfer of Denzel DumfriesToday, 21:07WC-2026: Accurate predictions for today's two round of 16 matches...WC-2026: Accurate predictions for today's two round of 16 matches...Today, 21:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan