Starting Lineups Announced Ahead of Spain vs Belgium Match

·79·Sport
Starting Lineups Announced Ahead of Spain vs Belgium Match

The starting lineups for the next big clash in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals have been revealed. Spain and Belgium will take the field with their strongest players in the battle for a semi-final spot.

In the match starting at 23:59 Tashkent time, fans will witness an intense battle featuring stars like Yamal, De Bruyne, Rodri, Courtois, and Doku.

Spain opts for an attacking lineup

In Spain's starting XI, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alex Baena will lead the attacking line.

Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo are expected to control the midfield. In defense, Cubarsí, Laporte, and Cucurella will start.

Belgium relies on De Bruyne and Doku

In Belgium's squad, the focus is on Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku. Charles De Ketelaere and Leandro Trossard will support them in attack.

The goal will be guarded by the experienced Thibaut Courtois.

2026 World Cup. Quarter-final

Spain vs Belgium

Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper, Raskin, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere, Trossard.

Who will secure the semi-final spot?

Both teams have players capable of deciding the match with a single move. Therefore, high intensity and fierce competition are expected from the very first minutes.

In your opinion, which team will reach the semi-finals in the match between Spain and Belgium?

World CupSpainBelgiumFootballQuarter-final
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona to sign €40m player for a bargain feeBarcelona to sign €40m player for a bargain feeToday, 23:26Supercomputer reveals surprising numbers ahead of Spain vs Belgium clashSupercomputer reveals surprising numbers ahead of Spain vs Belgium clashToday, 23:21Follow the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final details with usFollow the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final details with usToday, 23:13Spain and Belgium announce starting lineups ahead of quarter-finalSpain and Belgium announce starting lineups ahead of quarter-finalToday, 23:11Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for £100 million: The London factor and a new projectSandro Tonali joins Tottenham for £100 million: The London factor and a new projectToday, 22:15Manchester City Women sign Chelsea defender Niamh CharlesManchester City Women sign Chelsea defender Niamh CharlesToday, 21:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan