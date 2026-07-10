Starting Lineups Announced Ahead of Spain vs Belgium Match

The starting lineups for the next big clash in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals have been revealed. Spain and Belgium will take the field with their strongest players in the battle for a semi-final spot.

In the match starting at 23:59 Tashkent time, fans will witness an intense battle featuring stars like Yamal, De Bruyne, Rodri, Courtois, and Doku.

Spain opts for an attacking lineup

In Spain's starting XI, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Alex Baena will lead the attacking line.

Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, and Dani Olmo are expected to control the midfield. In defense, Cubarsí, Laporte, and Cucurella will start.

Belgium relies on De Bruyne and Doku

In Belgium's squad, the focus is on Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku. Charles De Ketelaere and Leandro Trossard will support them in attack.

The goal will be guarded by the experienced Thibaut Courtois.

2026 World Cup. Quarter-final

Spain vs Belgium

Spain: Simon, Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal, Yamal.

Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Mechele, Ngoy, De Cuyper, Raskin, Tielemans, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere, Trossard.

Who will secure the semi-final spot?

Both teams have players capable of deciding the match with a single move. Therefore, high intensity and fierce competition are expected from the very first minutes.

In your opinion, which team will reach the semi-finals in the match between Spain and Belgium?