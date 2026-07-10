Spain and Belgium announce starting lineups ahead of quarter-final

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final, the national teams of Spain and Belgium will face each other. The match kicks off tomorrow at 00:00 Uzbekistan time at the Inglewood Stadium in Los Angeles. The screenshot shows the starting lineups for both teams, while information about substitutes and coaching staff is not visible.

Spain will start in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Unai Simón will guard the goal. The defensive line consists of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella. Rodri and Fabián Ruiz are positioned in the center of the midfield.

In the attacking line, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Álex Baena will take the field. Mikel Oyarzabal will play as the center-forward.

Belgium has also opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Thibaut Courtois is in goal. Maxim De Cuyper, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, and Timothy Castagne will play in defense. Youri Tielemans and Noah Raskin are positioned in the midfield.

Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jérémy Doku will operate in the attacking midfield. Charles De Ketelaere is listed as the main striker in the front line.