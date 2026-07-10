Supercomputer reveals surprising numbers ahead of Spain vs Belgium clash

Ahead of the big 2026 World Cup quarter-final match between Spain and Belgium, the Opta supercomputer has released its forecast. While one team is clearly favored in the calculations, the probability of the match going into extra time is also rated quite high.

The match, which kicks off at 23:59 Tashkent time, will determine who secures a spot in the semi-finals.

What are Spain's chances?

According to Opta's calculations, the probability of the Spain national team winning in regular time is 58.3 percent.

This result makes Spain the clear favorite for the match. The supercomputer reached this conclusion by taking into account the team's squad, recent results, and performance metrics.

Belgium's chances are rated lower

The probability of Belgium winning within 90 minutes is estimated at 19.1 percent.

Nevertheless, the Belgian squad features players capable of deciding the fate of the game in a single moment. Therefore, even though the numbers show Spain as the favorite, the battle on the pitch could unfold quite differently.

The game could also go to extra time

Opta estimates the probability of the match ending in a draw in regular time at 22.6 percent.

In this case, the winner will be determined in extra time or a penalty shootout.

Opta forecast

Spain win — 58.3 percent;

Belgium win — 19.1 percent;

draw and extra time — 22.6 percent.

The Spain vs Belgium match kicks off at 23:59 Tashkent time. Do you think the supercomputer's forecast will prove accurate?