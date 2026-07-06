Children's camp vouchers available with a 50% discount

·21·Society
Children's camp vouchers available with a 50% discount

There is no longer a need to go from office to office to obtain a voucher for children's health camps. Parents can choose a camp, reserve a spot, and process an electronic voucher remotely via the My.gov.uz portal.

Most importantly, 50 percent of the voucher cost for citizens of Uzbekistan is covered by a special fund.

The discount is included in the portal price

A 50 percent discount is provided to citizens of Uzbekistan when purchasing a children's camp voucher.

The prices shown on the My.gov.uz portal are calculated with this discount already applied. This means the user sees the final amount to be paid on the page.

30 minutes allowed for payment

Once a camp and season are selected and a spot is reserved, payment must be made within 30 minutes.

If payment is not made within the allotted time:

  • the order is automatically canceled;

  • the reserved spot is returned to open sale;

  • other users will be able to purchase it.

Therefore, it is recommended to be ready for payment before reserving a spot.

How to process a voucher?

The process consists of three main steps:

  1. Select the child and the appropriate camp on the My.gov.uz portal.

  2. Select the required season and reserve a spot.

  3. Make the payment and download the electronic voucher.

The entire process is carried out online, and there is no need to visit government offices.

Saving time and money for parents

Through this service, parents can view information about camps in one place, choose a suitable season, and process a voucher without waiting in line.

The 50 percent discount makes children's summer vacations and health retreats more affordable for families.

UzbekistanMy.gov.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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