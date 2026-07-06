Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil until 2030...

The Brazilian Football Confederation has clarified its position regarding Carlo Ancelotti's future. Despite the failure at the 2026 World Cup, the Italian specialist will continue to serve as the head coach of the national team.

Rodrigo Caetano, the executive director of the confederation, stated that the project with Ancelotti is planned through the 2030 World Cup.

"Ancelotti will work through the entire cycle"

Brazil exited the tournament early after a 1-2 defeat to Norway in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Nevertheless, the federation does not plan to make drastic changes to the coaching staff.

"For us, the main task is to calmly complete the entire cycle with the coach. He will continue his work until the 2030 World Cup," said Caetano.

He emphasized that Brazil must now prepare for the next World Cup step-by-step, without rushing.

A difficult atmosphere prevails in the team

Caetano did not hide the fact that the exit from the World Cup was a heavy blow for the players, staff, and coaching team.

"Everyone is very upset and disappointed. The players, the staff, and the coaching team are all taking this result hard," he said.

The Brazilian national team arrived at the tournament as one of the main contenders for the title but was stopped in the round of 16.

38 days of hard work should not be devalued

Despite the defeat, the federation representative highly praised the team's hard work and professional attitude throughout the tournament.

"The time we spent together, especially this 38-day period, cannot be belittled. During this time, we saw how dedicated and professional the players were," said Caetano.

In his opinion, the team improved its performance throughout the competition and displayed worthy football even in the match against Norway.

"We aimed to reach the final"

Caetano noted that Brazil had sufficient opportunities to reach the quarterfinals.

"The exit from the competition is being taken hard because we had every opportunity to advance to the next stage. Our main goal was to reach the final," he said.

A new phase now begins for the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti will remain in his position, and the federation will give him the opportunity to rebuild and strengthen the team until the 2030 World Cup.