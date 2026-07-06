Evolute Unveils New i-Sky and i-Space Models: Production Details Revealed

·44·Technology
Evolute Unveils New i-Sky and i-Space Models: Production Details Revealed

At the Innoprom-2026 international exhibition in Yekaterinburg, the Russian brand Evolute showcased its updated model lineup. One of the event's highlights was the announcement of the start of full-cycle production for the i-Sky electric crossover. This step is crucial for increasing the brand's technological independence and taking product quality to a new level, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, mass production of the i-Sky model is scheduled for August 2026. This process includes all key stages such as welding, painting, and assembly. This C-segment crossover is equipped with a 218 hp electric motor, providing an optimal balance for modern city and suburban travel.

Technical Capabilities and Comfort

The Evolute i-Sky offers a range of up to 424 kilometers on a single charge. One of the most important aspects for modern users is fast-charging technology. It is reported that charging the car battery from 30% to 80% takes less than half an hour, which significantly saves time on long-distance trips.

The car's interior is also equipped in accordance with the latest technological trends. Specifically, the cabin includes the following amenities:

  • Multimedia system with a large 14.6-inch touchscreen display;
  • Fully digital instrument cluster;
  • Panoramic glass roof;
  • 360-degree surround-view cameras for enhanced safety.

Innovations in the Hybrid Lineup

Another notable premiere at the exhibition was the all-wheel drive (AWD) version of the i-Space hybrid crossover. The new modification is equipped with a series-hybrid system, allowing the car to reach 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds, a high performance for the crossover class.

The strongest point of the new i-Space model is its total range. According to the manufacturer, with a full fuel tank and a charged battery, the car can travel up to 1000 kilometers. This figure once again proves the suitability of hybrid technologies for long distances.

The Evolute stand also featured five- and seven-seater front-wheel drive versions of the i-Space model, as well as the compact i-Joy electric crossover. With the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan, such technological updates in neighboring regions may also influence the local market landscape.

Overall, Evolute's commitment to full localization of production and the expansion of its model lineup signals intensifying competition in the regional automotive industry. The new models are expected to attract customers not only with their eco-friendliness but also with their high-tech equipment.

EvoluteElectric VehicleHybridAutoTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Financial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special systemFinancial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special systemToday, 18:58Station F is becoming Europe's AI hub: The new phase of the F/ai programStation F is becoming Europe's AI hub: The new phase of the F/ai programToday, 18:29Redmi Note 17 series unveiled for the first time: 9000 mAh battery and new designRedmi Note 17 series unveiled for the first time: 9000 mAh battery and new designToday, 18:25SpaceX deorbited 260 Starlink satellites in six monthsSpaceX deorbited 260 Starlink satellites in six monthsToday, 17:22Cambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteriesCambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteriesToday, 16:26Apple's first foldable iPhone: Release date and price revealedApple's first foldable iPhone: Release date and price revealedToday, 15:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update