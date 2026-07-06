Evolute Unveils New i-Sky and i-Space Models: Production Details Revealed

At the Innoprom-2026 international exhibition in Yekaterinburg, the Russian brand Evolute showcased its updated model lineup. One of the event's highlights was the announcement of the start of full-cycle production for the i-Sky electric crossover. This step is crucial for increasing the brand's technological independence and taking product quality to a new level, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, mass production of the i-Sky model is scheduled for August 2026. This process includes all key stages such as welding, painting, and assembly. This C-segment crossover is equipped with a 218 hp electric motor, providing an optimal balance for modern city and suburban travel.

Technical Capabilities and Comfort

The Evolute i-Sky offers a range of up to 424 kilometers on a single charge. One of the most important aspects for modern users is fast-charging technology . It is reported that charging the car battery from 30% to 80% takes less than half an hour, which significantly saves time on long-distance trips.

The car's interior is also equipped in accordance with the latest technological trends. Specifically, the cabin includes the following amenities:

Multimedia system with a large 14.6-inch touchscreen display;

Fully digital instrument cluster;

Panoramic glass roof;

360-degree surround-view cameras for enhanced safety.

Innovations in the Hybrid Lineup

Another notable premiere at the exhibition was the all-wheel drive (AWD) version of the i-Space hybrid crossover. The new modification is equipped with a series-hybrid system, allowing the car to reach 100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds, a high performance for the crossover class.

The strongest point of the new i-Space model is its total range. According to the manufacturer, with a full fuel tank and a charged battery, the car can travel up to 1000 kilometers. This figure once again proves the suitability of hybrid technologies for long distances.

The Evolute stand also featured five- and seven-seater front-wheel drive versions of the i-Space model, as well as the compact i-Joy electric crossover. With the growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan, such technological updates in neighboring regions may also influence the local market landscape.

Overall, Evolute's commitment to full localization of production and the expansion of its model lineup signals intensifying competition in the regional automotive industry. The new models are expected to attract customers not only with their eco-friendliness but also with their high-tech equipment.