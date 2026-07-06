Station F is becoming Europe's AI hub: The new phase of the F/ai program

The famous Paris-based startup hub Station F, founded by French billionaire Xavier Niel, is preparing for the next phase of its F/ai accelerator program. This project is expected to serve as a springboard for the most promising AI startups in Europe. The second season of the program, which launched in January of this year, will begin in September, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

The main goal of the F/ai program is to help young teams working in AI to move from creating an initial product to generating real revenue within a few weeks. Spanning over 500,000 square meters, Station F has become more than just a coworking space; it is now a central hub of the global technological ecosystem. In an interview with TechCrunch, center director Roxanne Varza emphasized that the impact of this complex extends far beyond physical borders.

Station F selects the top 40 strongest companies (Future 40) from the nearly 1,000 it hosts each year. Notably, almost all teams on the 2024 list have integrated AI technologies into their business processes, demonstrating how critical AI has become in the modern technology market.

Global partnerships and major investments

This startup hub not only supports young entrepreneurs but has also been acting as a shareholder in promising projects included in the Future 40 list since 2022. Thanks to its prestige and Xavier Niel's connections, Station F has become a vital point on the European tech scene. This is confirmed by the fact that presidents have visited the center 11 times since 2017, and it remains under the constant attention of Emmanuel Macron.

The first phase of the F/ai program was supported by the world's largest tech giants, including:

Google, Meta and Microsoft

OpenAI, Anthropic and Mistral AI

AMD and Qualcomm, which are NVIDIA partners

AWS and Hugging Face

According to newly announced information, famous brands such as Eleven Labs, Nebius, Rippling, OpenRouter, HubSpot and GitHub are joining the second phase of the program. According to Roxanne Varza, the main goal is to make it as easy as possible for AI startups looking to launch in Europe to connect with all major players.

The program's effectiveness is already being proven. For example, Alpic, one of the first-season graduates, won the global final of The Pitch competition organized by Deel. Another startup, Rippletide, took first place in the OpenAI Codex Hackathon and gained international recognition. Such achievements show that Paris could soon become a worthy competitor to Silicon Valley in the field of AI.