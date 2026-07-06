Station F is becoming Europe's AI hub: The new phase of the F/ai program

·26·Technology
Station F is becoming Europe's AI hub: The new phase of the F/ai program

The famous Paris-based startup hub Station F, founded by French billionaire Xavier Niel, is preparing for the next phase of its F/ai accelerator program. This project is expected to serve as a springboard for the most promising AI startups in Europe. The second season of the program, which launched in January of this year, will begin in September, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

The main goal of the F/ai program is to help young teams working in AI to move from creating an initial product to generating real revenue within a few weeks. Spanning over 500,000 square meters, Station F has become more than just a coworking space; it is now a central hub of the global technological ecosystem. In an interview with TechCrunch, center director Roxanne Varza emphasized that the impact of this complex extends far beyond physical borders.

Station F selects the top 40 strongest companies (Future 40) from the nearly 1,000 it hosts each year. Notably, almost all teams on the 2024 list have integrated AI technologies into their business processes, demonstrating how critical AI has become in the modern technology market.

Global partnerships and major investments

This startup hub not only supports young entrepreneurs but has also been acting as a shareholder in promising projects included in the Future 40 list since 2022. Thanks to its prestige and Xavier Niel's connections, Station F has become a vital point on the European tech scene. This is confirmed by the fact that presidents have visited the center 11 times since 2017, and it remains under the constant attention of Emmanuel Macron.

The first phase of the F/ai program was supported by the world's largest tech giants, including:

  • Google, Meta and Microsoft
  • OpenAI, Anthropic and Mistral AI
  • AMD and Qualcomm, which are NVIDIA partners
  • AWS and Hugging Face

According to newly announced information, famous brands such as Eleven Labs, Nebius, Rippling, OpenRouter, HubSpot and GitHub are joining the second phase of the program. According to Roxanne Varza, the main goal is to make it as easy as possible for AI startups looking to launch in Europe to connect with all major players.

The program's effectiveness is already being proven. For example, Alpic, one of the first-season graduates, won the global final of The Pitch competition organized by Deel. Another startup, Rippletide, took first place in the OpenAI Codex Hackathon and gained international recognition. Such achievements show that Paris could soon become a worthy competitor to Silicon Valley in the field of AI.

Station FArtificial IntelligenceStartupTechnologyEurope
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Financial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special systemFinancial reputation of nannies and domestic workers can now be checked via a special systemToday, 18:58Redmi Note 17 series unveiled for the first time: 9000 mAh battery and new designRedmi Note 17 series unveiled for the first time: 9000 mAh battery and new designToday, 18:25Evolute Unveils New i-Sky and i-Space Models: Production Details RevealedEvolute Unveils New i-Sky and i-Space Models: Production Details RevealedToday, 17:51SpaceX deorbited 260 Starlink satellites in six monthsSpaceX deorbited 260 Starlink satellites in six monthsToday, 17:22Cambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteriesCambridge scientists find a simple way to extend the life of electric vehicle batteriesToday, 16:26Apple's first foldable iPhone: Release date and price revealedApple's first foldable iPhone: Release date and price revealedToday, 15:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update