Luis de la Fuente: "I would prefer it if Cristiano Ronaldo did not play"

World football fans are set to witness another "Iberian Derby" in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Ahead of the intense clash between Spain and Portugal, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts. He emphasized that the presence of a dangerous striker like 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in the opposing lineup will be a serious test for the Spanish defense. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, De la Fuente highly praised the Portugal captain's ability to still decide the outcome of a match. Although Ronaldo is in the final stage of his career, the Spanish coach sees him as a primary threat. The coach openly admitted he would prefer for Ronaldo not to be on the pitch, though he believes he will play.

One of the best in history

"I admire Cristiano and people like him who have such character and immense ambition. He is an example for everyone. With his talent and skill, he can decide a match in any situation. To be honest, I would prefer it if he didn't play against us, but I think he will. We will enjoy watching one of the greatest players in history and try to overcome him," says Luis de la Fuente.

Debates continue to swirl around Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr. While some experts argue that his age negatively impacts the speed of the team led by Roberto Martinez, the Spanish camp does not share these views. In particular, Barcelona midfielder Gavi has also emphasized that the veteran striker remains dangerous.

The last dance and responsibility

This match carries not only the weight of a quarter-final spot but also great emotional significance. For the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, this tournament is the final World Cup of his career. The 41-year-old striker views every knockout game as his final battle, which undoubtedly increases his motivation.

The main task for the Spanish defenders is not to lose focus for a single second. De la Fuente has instructed his players not to leave any space for Ronaldo. He believes that even a small opportunity given to stars of this caliber can end in a goal. At the same time, the coach added that he trusts his defenders' strength and their ability to control the situation.

In response to criticism, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to maintain that his role in the national team remains vital. "I decide when to stop, not others," the striker replied firmly, ready to make his mark against Spain. All eyes are now on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the clash between the two giants will take place.