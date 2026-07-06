Henry addresses Neymar with touching words

France national team legend Thierry Henry shared touching thoughts on Neymar following Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup. He urged focusing on what the Brazilian star gave to football, rather than on results or how the player's career ended.

Henry stated that Neymar introduced millions of children to football and provided fans with unforgettable moments.

“I was ready to pay to watch him play”

The 1998 World Cup and 2000 European champion admitted that he always watched Neymar's game with great interest.

“I was ready to pay to watch him play. He introduced the whole world to football. Every child dreamed of being Neymar,” said Henry.

The former French striker emphasized that it is not right to evaluate Neymar only through goals and trophies.

Henry spoke about legacy, not results

Henry said he did not want to argue about the defeat at the 2026 World Cup or Neymar's future.

“I don't want to talk about the World Cup or how his career ended. I want to talk about his contribution to football,” The Touchline quoted him as saying.

In his opinion, Neymar influenced an entire generation with his technique, dribbling, and spectacular moves.

“He will always remain an extraordinary player”

Henry expressed gratitude to the Brazilian star for the bright moments he shared with football fans.

“Neymar was and will always remain an extraordinarily talented player. Thank you for giving us glorious moments,” he said.

These words made a great impact among fans at a time when Neymar's future in the national team is being discussed.

Brazil left the World Cup early

The Brazil national team ended its participation in the tournament after losing 1-2 to Norway in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Following this result, Neymar's future in the national team has once again become a topic of discussion. However, for Henry, one thing is clear: whatever decision is made, Neymar's place in football history and the emotions he gave to fans will not be forgotten.

Do you think Neymar should play for the Brazil national team again?