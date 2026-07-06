Redmi Note 17 series unveiled for the first time: 9000 mAh battery and new design

The Redmi Note series, considered the most popular in the smartphone market, is on the verge of an update. The first official teaser images of the expected Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro models have appeared online. These devices are expected to surprise users not only with their appearance but also with their technical capabilities, particularly battery capacity. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

According to ixbt.com, the Redmi brand has fundamentally changed the design of the camera block in the new generation. While in previous year's models the cameras were located in the center of the upper part of the body, in the Redmi Note 17 series, the modules have been moved to the top left corner. This change in appearance gives the devices a more modern and compact look.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

Insiders report that both smartphones will be equipped with 6.83-inch flat OLED displays. The screens are said to support 1.5K resolution, which is a very high figure for mid-range devices. Also, the models will run on the latest HyperOS 3.1 shell based on Android 16.

The base Redmi Note 17 model will feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor and 67W fast charging technology. The main camera of the device consists of a 50MP module. The Pro version will be equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip. Most notably, it is estimated that the Redmi Note 17 Pro model will be equipped with a massive 9000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: A true record-breaker

Initial information about the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, which will occupy the top of the series, has also been revealed. This smartphone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 platform and be equipped with a 200MP professional camera. Most importantly, its battery is expected to have a capacity of 10,100 mAh, which could set a new standard in the smartphone market.

The new smartphones will have the following common features:

Stereo speakers and high-quality sound system;

Water and dust-resistant body;

Improved night shooting modes;

Fast and energy-efficient memory modules.

The official presentation of the Redmi Note 17 series is confirmed to take place in China by the end of this month. These models are expected to arrive in the global market a bit later, but their affordable price and high autonomy are already attracting the attention of local buyers.