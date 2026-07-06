Kane vs Haaland Clash: World Cup Quarter-final Tickets Soar to $8 Million

The World Cup quarter-final match between England and Norway in Miami is expected to become one of the most expensive events in football history. The head-to-head clash between two great strikers, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, has sparked unprecedented interest among fans, leading to astronomical ticket prices. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

On FIFA's official resale platform, some tickets for this match have reached a staggering $8 million. While this represents the extreme end of the market, entry prices for ordinary fans are also very high. According to SeatPick, the cheapest seats are currently offered at $2,760, making this match one of the most expensive sporting events in recent years.

Star battle in Miami

This match at the Hard Rock Stadium is being billed not only as a battle between two strong teams but also as a duel between the best strikers of our time. The England national team secured their quarter-final spot with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the hosts at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico. Thomas Tuchel's side showed great character to reach the Florida coast despite the high altitude and hostile atmosphere.

Interestingly, overall ticket market prices dropped slightly following Brazil's surprise exit from the tournament. Experts note that the average price of three-day tickets fell by 28 percent, but demand for the "top-match" between England and Norway remains at a record high.

The England national team has maintained its tradition of reaching the quarter-finals in every major tournament since 2018. After the failures of 2010 and 2014, the "Three Lions" have achieved consistency. However, with losses to France in Qatar four years ago and Croatia in 2018, the pressure on Harry Kane and his teammates is higher than ever this time.

What will prices be like in the next stages?

If the English defeat Norway, led by Erling Haaland, they will head to Atlanta for the semi-final. As the tournament reaches its decisive stages, the financial stakes are rising. Already, the starting price for semi-final tickets has been set at $3,600, while VIP hospitality packages are reaching up to $800,000.

This quarter-final match is expected to open a new chapter in World Cup history, not only from a sporting perspective but also commercially. With the world's eyes on Miami, the football community eagerly awaits to see who will secure a spot in the semi-finals.