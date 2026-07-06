Jamal Musiala undergoes surgery: When will the Bayern star return to the pitch?

Bayern Munich and Germany national team star Jamal Musiala has undergone another surgical procedure. This medical intervention, performed following the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, is considered a crucial step in the player's full recovery. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to an official statement from the club's press office, this operation was not the result of an unexpected injury, but a pre-planned medical procedure. Bayern doctors deemed this step necessary to finalize the recovery process following the serious injury the attacking midfielder sustained last year.

Recovery plan and timeline

As reported by Goal.com, the 23-year-old player will now begin training based on a specially designed rehabilitation program. Scheduling the surgery during the summer break allows Musiala to avoid missing any significant part of the 2026-27 season.

The Munich management is confident that the player will participate in the pre-season training camps. The club emphasizes that with a precisely structured plan, Jamal will reach optimal physical condition by the first matches of the new championship, which is expected to provide a major advantage for Bayern at the start of the season.

Complications from an old injury

Recall that in the summer of 2025, Jamal Musiala collided with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. At that time, the German talent suffered a very serious injury, including a fractured tibia and a dislocated ankle.

Following that incident, the player remained sidelined for a long time and missed a large part of the 2025-26 season. Even in March of this year, his return to the pitch was slightly delayed due to tendon pain. The current procedure is aimed at completely eliminating those complications.

Currently, the player is under medical supervision, and his condition is assessed positively. For Bayern fans, the most important thing is that the team's key playmaker returns in full health by the start of the new season.