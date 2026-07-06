Time to break Roger Milla's record: When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire?

The two great legends of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, continue to amaze everyone by maintaining high-level performances despite their age. Cameroonian football legend Roger Milla shared his thoughts on the longevity of these stars. He noted that while playing until 50 seems impossible, these two players are capable of breaking his historic World Cup record. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

For context, Roger Milla was 42 years and 39 days old when he scored against Russia in the 1994 World Cup. To this day, he remains the oldest goalscorer in the history of the tournaments. If 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 39-year-old Lionel Messi participate in the 2026 and potentially the 2030 tournaments, they could erase Milla's achievement from the history books.

Superiority of experience and technique

In an interview with A Bola, Milla also addressed criticism regarding the physical condition of modern stars. Although many say they don't run as much as they used to, the former Cameroonian striker does not consider this a flaw. In his opinion, running less and scoring more is a sign of true mastery.

"I admire what they are doing. I take my hat off to Messi and Ronaldo! People say they don't run anymore, but a player who continues to score without running deserves even more praise. Most importantly, they can still decide the outcome of a match. Not every player can do that," says Roger Milla.

Milla explained that the superiority of experienced players on the pitch lies in their tactical intelligence. Speed may fade with age, but ball control technique and positioning ability only sharpen. According to him, an older player knows better than a youngster where to stand and how to receive the ball to outplay an opponent.

Future plans and new milestones

Currently, Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals in World Cups, and his participation in the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico is almost certain. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the main force of the Portugal national team with his physical condition. If they take the field in the 2030 championship, they could set absolute records in football history.

Although playing at a professional level until 50 is far from reality, Milla noted that players over 40 remaining at an elite level is becoming the new norm. This allows fans to see their favorite heroes on the big stage for a few more years.