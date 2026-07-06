2026 World Cup. Portugal vs Spain: Predicted lineups revealed

·295·Sport
2026 World Cup. Portugal vs Spain: Predicted lineups revealed

In one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Portugal and Spain will face off.

The Iberian derby kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time. Ahead of the decisive clash, the predicted starting lineups for both teams have been revealed.

Ronaldo to lead the Portuguese attack

The Portuguese national team is expected to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking line, supported on the wings by Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto.

Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Neves are likely to operate in midfield. The speed of João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes on the defensive flanks will be crucial.

Portugal's predicted lineup:

Costa, Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes, Neto, Leão, Ronaldo.

Yamal and Oyarzabal are Spain's main hopes

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to give opportunities to Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Álex Baena in attack.

In midfield, Rodri, Pedri, and Dani Olmo will control the ball and organize the attacks.

Spain's predicted lineup:

Simón, Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí, Porro, Rodri, Pedri, Olmo, Baena, Yamal, Oyarzabal.

Ronaldo vs Yamal

In the match, fans' attention will be focused on the stars of two generations. On one side is Cristiano Ronaldo, participating in his final World Cup, and on the other is Spain's young leader, Lamine Yamal.

Portugal will rely on experience and quick counterattacks, while Spain will lean on ball possession and superiority in the center of the pitch.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Portugal — Spain

Kick-off time: 00:00, Tashkent time.

The losing team will bid farewell to the tournament. In short, this is no ordinary game — it is a neighborly derby, a ticket to the quarterfinals, and a clash of two football generations.

World Cup 2026PortugalSpainFootballIberian Derby
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