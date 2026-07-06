Sensational promise from Ronaldo: "If we win, I'll gift a Rolls-Royce"

The captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, made an unexpected promise to inspire his teammates ahead of the crucial match. He stated that if Portugal defeats Spain in today's game and secures a spot in the final, he will personally gift every player on the team a Rolls-Royce car.

This news quickly went viral on social media, sparking massive interest among football fans. It is noted that such a generous promise from Ronaldo is aimed at providing extra motivation and boosting morale before the decisive match.

The match between Portugal and Spain is highly anticipated by football enthusiasts. Now, all eyes are on the result on the pitch — the question of whether Ronaldo will keep his promise if Portugal wins and reaches the final has become one of the main topics of the day.