Kylian Mbappe faces racist abuse: French Football Federation takes legal action

·43·Sport
Kylian Mbappe faces racist abuse: French Football Federation takes legal action

France national team captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has responded sharply to racist insults directed at him by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla. The controversy, which erupted following the France vs. Paraguay match in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, has caused a major international stir. According to Goal.com, the French Football Federation (FFF) has officially announced that it will file a criminal complaint and take legal action regarding this incident. This is reported by Goal.com news.

The events unfolded after France's 1-0 victory over Paraguay. Unable to accept the defeat, Senator Amarilla made extremely rude and hateful comments on social media regarding Mbappe and his background. Specifically, she called the player a "colonized Cameroonian trying to be French" and used disparaging remarks about his upbringing.

Mbappe's sharp response

Kylian Mbappe did not leave these attacks unanswered. He emphasized that the senator is unfit for her position and that her actions are damaging the reputation of an entire country. "You are a woman unworthy of your position and deserving of nothing but contempt. You do not represent the people of Paraguay, who fought with honor throughout the tournament," the footballer wrote in his statement.

Mbappe continued by expressing his regret that due to the senator's racism, the global community is ignoring Paraguay's historic results and focusing only on this unpleasant incident. He firmly stated that he would never allow such individuals to sow seeds of hatred around the world.

The politician's accusations and legal consequences

In her statements, Senator Amarilla not only used racist language but also expressed regret that no physical force was used against Mbappe on the pitch. She labeled the player as "nouveau riche, arrogant, and ugly," and made insulting comparisons regarding his culture. Such statements are considered to be completely outside the bounds of sports ethics and human rights.

The French Football Federation has taken this situation very seriously. The federation's statement says that the senator's words are criminal in nature and must be punished. The FFF confirmed that it will use all legal means to protect its captain and will appeal to international judicial authorities.

This incident demonstrates that the problem of racism in the football world remains urgent. Mbappe's courageous response and the federation's firm stance are expected to be an important step in protecting athletes' rights. Currently, the international sports community is closely monitoring the outcome of this legal process.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridRacismFootballFrance
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