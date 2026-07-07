World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha receives offers from Brazil

·99·Sport
World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha receives offers from Brazil

The 40-year-old goalkeeper of the Cape Verde national team, Vozinha, has caught the attention of clubs following his brilliant performances at the World Cup.

Several teams participating in the Brazilian Serie B have expressed interest in the experienced goalkeeper. This was reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.

Vozinha is currently a free agent

At the moment, the goalkeeper holds free agent status and has not signed a contract with any club.

Therefore, teams interested in him can sign the player without a transfer fee.

The World Cup opened new doors for him

Vozinha gained widespread fan attention precisely through his impressive performances at the tournament.

His reliable saves, experience, and composure under pressure became one of Cape Verde's main strengths in the tournament.

Played for a number of European clubs

Throughout his career, Vozinha has played in championships of various countries.

He has defended the colors of Portuguese clubs Chaves and Gil Vicente, Slovakian club Trenčín, Cypriot club AEL Limassol, Moldovan club Zimbru, Angolan club Progresso, as well as several teams in Cape Verde.

92 matches for the national team

The experienced goalkeeper has played 92 matches for the Cape Verde national team.

Now, at 40 years old and still playing at a high level, Vozinha's career could continue in Brazil. A few brilliant nights at the World Cup seem to have changed his future at the club level.

VozinhaWorld Cup 2026Cape VerdeBrazil Serie BFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Who eventually received the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo?Who eventually received the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo?Today, 12:08Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tearsCristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tearsToday, 11:59Infantino comments on the Balogun controversy for the first timeInfantino comments on the Balogun controversy for the first timeToday, 11:30Mourinho looks forward to working with Jude BellinghamMourinho looks forward to working with Jude BellinghamToday, 11:26Ronaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to MartinezRonaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to MartinezToday, 11:21Unai Simón makes World Cup historyUnai Simón makes World Cup historyToday, 11:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan