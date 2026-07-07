World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha receives offers from Brazil

The 40-year-old goalkeeper of the Cape Verde national team, Vozinha, has caught the attention of clubs following his brilliant performances at the World Cup.

Several teams participating in the Brazilian Serie B have expressed interest in the experienced goalkeeper. This was reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano.

Vozinha is currently a free agent

At the moment, the goalkeeper holds free agent status and has not signed a contract with any club.

Therefore, teams interested in him can sign the player without a transfer fee.

The World Cup opened new doors for him

Vozinha gained widespread fan attention precisely through his impressive performances at the tournament.

His reliable saves, experience, and composure under pressure became one of Cape Verde's main strengths in the tournament.

Played for a number of European clubs

Throughout his career, Vozinha has played in championships of various countries.

He has defended the colors of Portuguese clubs Chaves and Gil Vicente, Slovakian club Trenčín, Cypriot club AEL Limassol, Moldovan club Zimbru, Angolan club Progresso, as well as several teams in Cape Verde.

92 matches for the national team

The experienced goalkeeper has played 92 matches for the Cape Verde national team.

Now, at 40 years old and still playing at a high level, Vozinha's career could continue in Brazil. A few brilliant nights at the World Cup seem to have changed his future at the club level.