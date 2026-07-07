Cristiano Ronaldo concludes his World Cup career

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final match in a World Cup. Following the defeat against Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, he confirmed that this tournament was the last of his career.

Thus, one of the most famous forwards in football history bids farewell to the World Cup without having won the title.

Ronaldo's World Cup statistics

Cristiano Ronaldo made a total of 27 appearances in World Cup tournaments.

His overall stats:

matches — 27;

goals — 11;

assists — 2;

yellow cards — 4.

These results ensure the Portuguese forward remains one of the most recognized players in World Cup history.

Spain puts the final point

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Portugal faced Spain.

In a hard-fought match, the Spaniards won 1-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Portugal, led by Ronaldo, exited the tournament.

“This was my last World Cup”

After the match, Ronaldo announced that the 2026 World Cup was the final one of his playing career.

With this decision, his journey in World Cups has officially ended. Ronaldo scored 11 goals in the tournament but could not reach the top prize.

World Cup 2026 continues

The 2026 World Cup is being held from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The reigning champion of the tournament is the Argentina national team.

Ronaldo could not lift the World Cup trophy, but the legacy, goals, and records he left behind will remain in football history for a long time.