Khabib calls de la Fuente the best coach of the 2026 World Cup

·45·Sport
Khabib calls de la Fuente the best coach of the 2026 World Cup

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Spain's victory over Portugal in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Spain won 1-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. In Khabib's opinion, head coach Luis de la Fuente played a huge role in this result.

“De la Fuente is the best coach of the tournament”

Khabib highly praised the work of the Spanish head coach.

“Spain has a great coach. In my opinion, de la Fuente is the best coach at this World Cup,” he wrote on his social media page.

The former UFC champion noted that the Spaniards are proving to be a well-organized and disciplined team throughout the tournament.

Spain showed its strength once again

Khabib noted that the match against Portugal once again demonstrated Spain's team potential.

“The Spaniards proved once again that they are a very well-organized team,” said Nurmagomedov.

Although Spain won the match by a minimal score, they defended reliably and did not allow Portugal to score.

Not a single goal conceded in five matches

Khabib also paid special attention to Spain's defensive record.

“It is worth noting that they have not conceded a single goal in five matches yet,” he wrote.

This statistic makes Spain one of the teams with the strongest defense at the 2026 World Cup.

The opponent in the quarterfinals is Belgium

The Spanish national team will face Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The match will take place on July 10. Having stopped Portugal, de la Fuente's charges now face another serious test against a very dangerous attacking Belgium side.

Khabib NurmagomedovLuis de la FuenteWorld Cup 2026SpainFootball
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