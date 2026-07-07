Unai Simón makes World Cup history

Spain national team goalkeeper Unai Simón kept a clean sheet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Portugal.

Following Spain's 1-0 victory, Simón achieved a feat never before recorded by any goalkeeper in World Cup history.

Six consecutive clean sheets

According to Sportstar, Unai Simón has become the first goalkeeper in World Cup history to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive matches.

This record once again demonstrates the consistency of the Spanish goalkeeper and the strength of the team's defense.

Zenga's 36-year-old record broken

The previous best result belonged to the legendary Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga.

He kept five consecutive clean sheets at the 1990 World Cup. Simón surpassed this record in the match against Portugal.

Portugal also failed to break the barrier

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Spain defeated Portugal 1-0.

Portugal's players were unable to score against Simón throughout the match. Thus, the Spanish goalkeeper's historic streak reached six games.

Simón's national team stats

Unai Simón has played a total of 63 matches for the Spain national team.

His overall statistics:

matches — 63;

goals conceded — 48;

clean sheets — 29.

Simón is now not only a reliable goalkeeper for Spain but has also set a new benchmark in World Cup history.