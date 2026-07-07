Electricity to be temporarily cut off in some areas of Olmazor district

Today, July 7, the electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in some areas of the Olmazor district of Tashkent.

This is due to scheduled capital repair works at the 110/6 kV "DOK" substation.

Electricity supply will be limited from 14:00 to 17:00 in the following areas:

• Chuqursoy street

• Noraztepa street

• Qorasaroy street

• Jomiy street

• Usta Shirin street

• Shiroq street

• Uzumbog‘ street

• Keles yo‘li street

• Oxunboboyev street

• M. Sa’diyeva street

• "Ibrohim Ota" mahalla

• "Gulzor" mahalla

• "Ahil" mahalla, Shifokorlar town

The repair works are being carried out as part of a program to upgrade power grids and increase supply stability. If the work is completed ahead of schedule, electricity may be restored earlier.