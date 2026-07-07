Electricity to be temporarily cut off in some areas of Olmazor district

·39·Uzbekistan
Electricity to be temporarily cut off in some areas of Olmazor district

Today, July 7, the electricity supply will be temporarily suspended in some areas of the Olmazor district of Tashkent.

This is due to scheduled capital repair works at the 110/6 kV "DOK" substation.

Electricity supply will be limited from 14:00 to 17:00 in the following areas:

• Chuqursoy street
• Noraztepa street
• Qorasaroy street
• Jomiy street
• Usta Shirin street
• Shiroq street
• Uzumbog‘ street
• Keles yo‘li street
• Oxunboboyev street
• M. Sa’diyeva street
• "Ibrohim Ota" mahalla
• "Gulzor" mahalla
• "Ahil" mahalla, Shifokorlar town

The repair works are being carried out as part of a program to upgrade power grids and increase supply stability. If the work is completed ahead of schedule, electricity may be restored earlier.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "Enlightenment is the most powerful path to peace"Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "Enlightenment is the most powerful path to peace"Today, 12:01International Islamic Civilization Forum begins in TashkentInternational Islamic Civilization Forum begins in TashkentToday, 11:487.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir SindarovYesterday, 22:21Women may now be able to retire at 53Women may now be able to retire at 53Yesterday, 20:53What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?Yesterday, 17:19Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degreesTemperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degreesYesterday, 12:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan
On the night of July 3, an amazing event occurred in the sky over Uzbekistan
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
Beef prices in Uzbekistan may decrease
Beef prices in Uzbekistan may decrease
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Georgia: A 23-year hiatus comes to an end
Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Georgia: A 23-year hiatus comes to an end