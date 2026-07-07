Ronaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to Martinez

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Ronaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to Martinez

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez announced his resignation after the team's 0-1 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his sincere gratitude to the manager, praising his hard work and personal qualities.

“It was a pleasure working with him”

Ronaldo recalled his time working with Roberto Martinez with fond memories.

“It was a great pleasure to work with him. Roberto is a strong coach and a wonderful person,” he said.

The Portugal captain emphasized that Martinez worked hard for the national team and deserves respect.

Trophy highlighted as a special achievement

Cristiano Ronaldo pointed to the trophy won under the coach's leadership as a significant milestone.

“We won a trophy under his leadership. This is very important, as the national team had not achieved such success often before,” the forward said.

In his opinion, the Martinez era holds a special place in the history of the Portugal national team.

Martinez decides to step down after defeat

Portugal faced Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, losing 0-1.

Following this result, Roberto Martinez announced his decision to step down as head coach.

“I wish him all the best in his future career”

Ronaldo concluded his message by sending his best wishes to his former coach.

“I am grateful to Martinez and wish him nothing but the best in his future career,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

The World Cup defeat marked not only the end of the tournament for Portugal but also the end of the Martinez era.

Cristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezPortugalWorld CupFootball
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