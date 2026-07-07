Mourinho looks forward to working with Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho is reportedly a huge admirer of the team's midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Although the Portuguese specialist has not yet had the chance to work with the English player, he has been greatly impressed by his movements on the pitch and his potential.

Mourinho highly rates Bellingham's game

According to reports, Mourinho views Bellingham as one of Real's most important players.

The experienced coach particularly values his physical fitness, vision of the pitch, and activity in decisive situations.

Bellingham also respects the coach

Jude Bellingham also did not hide his respect for José Mourinho in one of his recent interviews.

The English midfielder described him as a coach with a special place in football, possessing vast experience and a strong character.

Real management expects great results from the collaboration

According to information shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Real Madrid management is looking forward to the collaboration between Mourinho and Bellingham with great interest.

Club executives believe that under the guidance of the experienced specialist, the English player will continue to develop and achieve high results.

Mourinho returned to Madrid after 13 years

Jude Bellingham joined the "Royal Club" in 2023.

José Mourinho returned to the club as Real Madrid head coach in June of this year after a 13-year hiatus.

Now fans are eagerly waiting to see what results the combination of Mourinho's strict style and Bellingham's immense potential will bring on the pitch.