Messi vs. Salah clash: starting lineups announced...

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, reigning world champions Argentina will face the Egyptian national team.

The match kicks off today, July 7, at 21:00 Tashkent time. The starting lineups for the encounter have been announced.

Argentina won all their group stage matches

The Argentine national team advanced to the playoffs from Group J in first place with 9 points.

Lionel Scaloni's side had a much tougher-than-expected match against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. After the main time ended in a draw, Argentina secured a 3-2 victory in extra time.

Egypt stopped Australia on penalties

The Egyptian national team finished second in Group G with 5 points.

The African representatives drew 1-1 with Australia in the Round of 32 before prevailing 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Messi and Salah in the starting XI

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez will lead the attack for Argentina. In midfield, the trust has been placed in Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, and Leandro Paredes.

Egypt's main hope will be Mohamed Salah. He is expected to lead the attack alongside Hassan and Zizo.

Starting Lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paredes, Messi, Alvarez.

Egypt: Shobeir, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany, Hafez, Ashour, Attia, Lashin, Zizo, Salah, Hassan.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Argentina — Egypt

Date: July 7

Kick-off time: 21:00, Tashkent time.

On one side, the reigning champion and Messi; on the other, a combative Egypt led by Salah. The winner advances to the quarterfinals, while the loser bids farewell to the World Cup.