Gareth Barry urges Kylian Mbappe to test himself in the Premier League

·35·Sport
Gareth Barry urges Kylian Mbappe to test himself in the Premier League

As one of the brightest stars in the football world, speculation continues to grow that Kylian Mbappe should play in the Premier League during his career. Specifically, former Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry has urged the French forward not to repeat the "mistake" made by Lionel Messi and to prove himself in the world's most competitive league. In his view, seeing Mbappe in a Manchester City shirt would be a historic event not just for the club, but for the entire league. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Lyllo Casino, Gareth Barry emphasized that it is a great loss for football fans that world-class players do not play in England. Citing the example of Lionel Messi, he expressed regret that the Argentine legend did not play regularly on British pitches during his career. He noted that Mbappe should not miss such an opportunity while he is young and in his prime.

Premier League — the ultimate test for elite talent

"It is a shame that world-class players like Mbappe do not spend time in the Premier League. We really wanted to see Messi here, but that will not happen now. We don't want Mbappe's career to pass without him testing himself in the toughest league in the world," added Barry. He believes the English league is the primary benchmark for revealing a player's true potential.

Currently, Kylian Mbappe is performing successfully at the World Cup with the France national team. His precise penalty, which secured a spot in the quarterfinals, and his leadership on the pitch once again proved he is a player of the highest level. Experts, including Jamie Carragher, suggest that his performances in this tournament could make him a primary contender for the Ballon d'Or, surpassing rivals like Harry Kane.

If Mbappe decides to move to England, Manchester City is expected to be the most suitable destination. The club's financial stability and immense success in recent years make such a major transfer entirely feasible. According to Barry, Manchester City is always ready to add the world's best to their squad.

Manchester City's new transfers and future plans

While rumors surrounding Mbappe continue, Manchester City has begun taking practical steps. The club has officially announced an agreement for the transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Anderson, who is currently participating in an international tournament with the England national team, has already passed his medical and is expected to join the team soon.

Gareth Barry compared Elliot Anderson's arrival to the situation with Rodri. He believes Anderson shares similar characteristics with Rodri in terms of off-the-ball movement, pressing, and initiating attacks. If Rodri were to leave the club in the future, Anderson is seen as a worthy candidate to replace him.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Manchester City is working actively not only for today's stars but also for the foundation of the future. The transfer of a superstar like Mbappe would undoubtedly strengthen the club's hegemony in European football. English football fans are hopeful that they will soon see the world's best forward at the Etihad Stadium.

Kylian MbappeManchester CityPremier LeagueTransferFootball
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