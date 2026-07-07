USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)

·34·World
USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)

The United States Mint is introducing uniquely shaped gold coins and a silver medal to mark the country's 250th anniversary.

The collection, to be released on July 16, is shaped like the Liberty Bell. Each item will have a limited mintage of only 2,026 pieces.

The coin was created in the shape of the Liberty Bell

The collection includes one-ounce and half-ounce (15.55 grams) gold coins, as well as a one-ounce silver medal.

Each product is limited to 2,026 pieces. This number represents the year the USA celebrates its 250th anniversary.

An unusual coin in US history

According to the Mint, the one-ounce 'Liberty Bell' coin is the first non-round gold coin in modern US history.

'The Liberty Bell has long served as a symbol of freedom for many Americans,' the official statement says.

The coin is dedicated to the revolutionary struggle for the country's independence and sovereignty.

The obverse depicts the cracked bell

The obverse of the coin features the famous cracked Liberty Bell.

It also includes the following inscriptions:

  • 'LIBERTY';

  • The dates '1776 ~ 2026';

  • 'IN GOD WE TRUST'.

USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)

The reverse features Independence Hall

The reverse of the coin depicts Independence Hall, the historic home of the Liberty Bell.

The building is shown against a backdrop of celebratory fireworks, with the composition representing the 250-year history of US independence.

Due to the limited mintage and unusual shape, the new coins are expected to generate significant interest among collectors.

USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)
USAGold CoinLiberty BellNumismatics250th Anniversary
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