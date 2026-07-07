Asian Championship: Six Uzbek female boxers to enter the ring tomorrow

·32·Sport
Asian Championship: Six Uzbek female boxers to enter the ring tomorrow

As part of the Asian Boxing Championship, six members of the Uzbekistan U23 women's national team will compete in their bouts tomorrow.

Our compatriots will face boxers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan.

Baxtiyorova and G‘aniyeva to kick off the day

In the -48 kg weight category, Robiyaxon Baxtiyorova will face host nation representative Linda Sari. The bout begins at 10:45 Tashkent time.

At 11:15, Gulsevar G‘aniyeva will test her strength against Xian Baguin of the Philippines in the -51 kg division.

Yunusova against the representative of Kyrgyzstan

In the -54 kg weight category, Uzukjamol Yunusova will clash with Milana Shixshabekova from Kyrgyzstan.

This bout is scheduled for 12:15 Tashkent time.

Three more bouts in the second half of the day

At 15:30, Xumorabonu Mamajonova will enter the ring against Nurul Izza of Indonesia in the -57 kg weight category.

In the -60 kg division, Mushtariybonu Ibrohimjonova will fight Ti Nxung Quang from Vietnam at 16:45.

In the final bout of the day, Sevinch Xurramova will face Arujan Jangabayeva of Kazakhstan in the -65 kg category. The fight starts at 17:30.

Tomorrow's bout schedule

  • 10:45 — Robiyaxon Baxtiyorova — Linda Sari;

  • 11:15 — Gulsevar G‘aniyeva — Xian Baguin;

  • 12:15 — Uzukjamol Yunusova — Milana Shixshabekova;

  • 15:30 — Xumorabonu Mamajonova — Nurul Izza;

  • 16:45 — Mushtariybonu Ibrohimjonova — Ti Nxung Quang;

  • 17:30 — Sevinch Xurramova — Arujan Jangabayeva.

The bouts start at 10:00 Tashkent time. This was reported by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation. All eyes will be on the ring tomorrow — we expect confident performances from our six female boxers.

BoxingAsian ChampionshipUzbekistanU23Sports
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