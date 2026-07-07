Lionel Messi and the Argentina Miracle: Dramatic Victory Against Egypt

Defending World Cup champions Argentina faced an unforgettable match against Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. In the encounter at the stadium in Atlanta, Lionel Scaloni's side was trailing 0-2 with 10 minutes remaining, but the team led by Lionel Messi showed true character to snatch a 3-2 victory. This is reported by Goal.com .

The game started very difficultly for Argentina. After a hard-fought win over Cape Verde in the group stage, problems were again visible in the "Albiceleste" defense. As early as the 15th minute, Yasser Ibrahim was left unmarked and found the back of Emiliano Martinez's net. This goal further boosted the confidence of the Egyptians.

One of the turning points of the match was the penalty taken by Lionel Messi. According to Goal.com, the top scorer in World Cup history failed to convert his fourth out of eight penalties — his shot was saved by Mostafa Shobeir. Soon after, the Egyptians scored a second goal on a counter-attack: Mostafa Zico made it 2-0, leaving the defending champions in shock.

Messi and the comeback

However, Lionel Messi put all his effort into redeeming his mistake. With only a few minutes left, he delivered a brilliant pass to Cristian Romero to narrow the deficit. Shortly after, Messi himself equalized with a powerful strike, saving his team from defeat. This goal thrilled thousands of fans in the stadium.

Argentina had no intention of taking the game to extra time. In the final minutes of the match, Enzo Fernandez headed home a cross from the left flank by Lautaro Martinez to seal the final 3-2 scoreline. Although the Egypt national team put up a worthy fight, experience and skill prevailed.

This victory secured Argentina's spot in the quarter-finals. Although flaws in the team's defense and start of play are evident, the presence of a leader like Lionel Messi keeps them among the tournament favorites. Egypt, meanwhile, leaves the tournament with their heads held high.