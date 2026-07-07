In the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams of Switzerland and Colombia will face each other.

The match kicks off tomorrow at 01:00 Tashkent time at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

You can follow this match Zamin.uz via live text commentary on our website. During the match, key events, dangerous attacks, goals, bookings, substitutions, and other important moments will be covered in real-time.

According to estimates, Colombia has a 42% chance of winning within 90 minutes. Switzerland's chance is 27%, and the probability of the match going to extra time is 31%.

Follow the Switzerland vs Colombia match live with us.