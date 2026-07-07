Follow the Switzerland vs Colombia match live with us

·57·Sport
Follow the Switzerland vs Colombia match live with us

In the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the national teams of Switzerland and Colombia will face each other.

The match kicks off tomorrow at 01:00 Tashkent time at BC Place stadium in Vancouver.

You can follow this match Zamin.uz via live text commentary on our website. During the match, key events, dangerous attacks, goals, bookings, substitutions, and other important moments will be covered in real-time.

According to estimates, Colombia has a 42% chance of winning within 90 minutes. Switzerland's chance is 27%, and the probability of the match going to extra time is 31%.

Follow the Switzerland vs Colombia match live with us.

Live reportLIVE
00:54
Ivan Barton will officiate today's match.
00:54
Starting lineups have been announced and you can check them out in the Lineups section.
00:54
Dear fans, welcome to our live text commentary! Starting lineups will be announced shortly, so take your seats and get ready for the match.
SwitzerlandColombiaWorld CupFootballLive Commentary
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniManchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniToday, 00:30Lionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptLionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptToday, 00:18Messi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup historyMessi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup historyToday, 00:142026 World Cup. Switzerland vs Colombia: Starting Lineups Announced2026 World Cup. Switzerland vs Colombia: Starting Lineups AnnouncedToday, 00:10Lionel Messi and Argentina reach the quarter-finals after a dramatic victoryLionel Messi and Argentina reach the quarter-finals after a dramatic victoryYesterday, 23:57Endrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failureEndrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failureYesterday, 23:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan