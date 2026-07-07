Messi sets a new record in World Cup history

Lionel Messi has become the player with the most assists in FIFA World Cup final tournament history.

The Argentina captain's tally of World Cup assists has reached 9. In doing so, he surpassed Diego Maradona, who recorded 8 assists.

Following them are Germany's Pierre Littbarski and Poland's Grzegorz Lato, both with 7 assists.

Messi has achieved a historic milestone in the World Cup, not only with his goals but also with the opportunities he has created for his teammates.