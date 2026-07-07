Elon Musk Reportedly Developing AI Device Thinner Than iPhone

·40·Technology
Elon Musk Reportedly Developing AI Device Thinner Than iPhone

It is reported that SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has demonstrated a prototype of a new compact device based on artificial intelligence to investors.

According to sources, the gadget is thinner than a modern iPhone and runs on an operating system independent of Android or iOS. The device is expected to deeply integrate xAI technologies.

Why is the new device being created?

According to The Wall Street Journal and TechCrunch, the prototype was presented not as a standard smartphone, but as a device designed for a new way of interacting with artificial intelligence.

It may prioritize voice commands, AI agents, and a minimal interface over traditional applications.

Neither Android nor iOS

One of the most important features of the device is that it runs on its own operating system.

This could allow SpaceX and xAI to independently manage the device's software and AI capabilities without being dependent on the Google or Apple ecosystems.

xAI and Grok will be at the core

Sources state that the gadget uses technologies from Musk's xAI company.

Grok and next-generation AI models are expected to be deeply integrated into the device, allowing them to perform the user's daily tasks via voice.

Snapdragon chip rumored to be used

The prototype may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

This decision is aimed at balancing high performance, energy efficiency, and fast execution of AI tasks.

Design thinner than an iPhone

The device is said to be designed in a compact, handset-like form factor.

Its design is thinner than a modern iPhone, with plans to abandon unnecessary buttons and elements in favor of minimalism.

Prototype subject to change

The device was demonstrated to investors ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO.

However, the design and technical specifications are still in the early stages. Therefore, the product may change significantly before it hits the market.

Why is this project important?

Initial AI devices introduced in 2024–2025 did not achieve the expected success.

Elon Musk, through his large audience, xAI technologies, and strong marketing capabilities, could initiate a new phase in the AI device market.

The official name and release date of the product have not yet been disclosed. However, the prototype demonstration shows that AI devices could become serious competitors to smartphones by 2026–2027.

Elon MuskSpaceXxAIAISmartphone
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