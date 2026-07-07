Passenger plane with 181 people on board aborts takeoff in Bishkek due to landing gear failure

Photo: Sputnik Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, a TezJet passenger plane flying the Bishkek–Osh route aborted its takeoff due to a landing gear failure.

The incident occurred on July 7 at Manas International Airport. The 181 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated via emergency slides.

The plane's rear landing gear collapsed

According to Manas International Airport JSC, one of the rear landing gears collapsed while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway.

Following this, the plane stopped and tilted to the left. The incident resulted in a fuel leak.

181 passengers were evacuated

On board the aircraft:

181 passengers;

two pilots;

four flight attendants.

According to TezJet, the crew responded immediately and took measures to ensure passenger safety.

"All passengers and crew members left the aircraft safely," the airline stated.

Several people sustained minor injuries

Initially, it was reported that there were no casualties or serious injuries.

Later, it was confirmed that several people among the passengers and crew sustained minor injuries, but no serious injuries were recorded.

Causes of the incident to be investigated

The Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan announced that an investigation into the landing gear failure and other details of the incident will be conducted.

Thanks to the crew's prompt actions, the dangerous situation did not turn into a major tragedy. The main question now is why the landing gear failed during takeoff.