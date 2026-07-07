Passenger plane with 181 people on board aborts takeoff in Bishkek due to landing gear failure

·34·World
Passenger plane with 181 people on board aborts takeoff in Bishkek due to landing gear failure

Photo: Sputnik Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, a TezJet passenger plane flying the Bishkek–Osh route aborted its takeoff due to a landing gear failure.

The incident occurred on July 7 at Manas International Airport. The 181 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated via emergency slides.

The plane's rear landing gear collapsed

According to Manas International Airport JSC, one of the rear landing gears collapsed while the aircraft was accelerating on the runway.

Following this, the plane stopped and tilted to the left. The incident resulted in a fuel leak.

181 passengers were evacuated

On board the aircraft:

  • 181 passengers;

  • two pilots;

  • four flight attendants.

According to TezJet, the crew responded immediately and took measures to ensure passenger safety.

"All passengers and crew members left the aircraft safely," the airline stated.

Several people sustained minor injuries

Initially, it was reported that there were no casualties or serious injuries.

Later, it was confirmed that several people among the passengers and crew sustained minor injuries, but no serious injuries were recorded.

Causes of the incident to be investigated

The Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan announced that an investigation into the landing gear failure and other details of the incident will be conducted.

Thanks to the crew's prompt actions, the dangerous situation did not turn into a major tragedy. The main question now is why the landing gear failed during takeoff.

BishkekKyrgyzstanAviationTezJetEmergency
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Trump Arrives in Turkey: Sanctions to be Lifted, F-35 Issue on the AgendaTrump Arrives in Turkey: Sanctions to be Lifted, F-35 Issue on the AgendaToday, 00:01USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)USA to issue its first non-round gold coin (photo)Yesterday, 23:43Viral toy sends children to the hospitalViral toy sends children to the hospitalYesterday, 22:01Graffiti artist paints giant bird on Australian bridge towerGraffiti artist paints giant bird on Australian bridge towerYesterday, 21:52Terrifying Tornado in China: Man Swept Away from 12th Floor with His SofaTerrifying Tornado in China: Man Swept Away from 12th Floor with His SofaYesterday, 21:07“Divorce rings” worn after separation become a trend“Divorce rings” worn after separation become a trendYesterday, 17:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12