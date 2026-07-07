Google announces launch date for new Pixel 11 smartphones

Google has officially announced that its next traditional "Made by Google" launch event will take place on August 12 in New York. This event is considered one of the most important of the year for the tech world, and it is expected to showcase the company's new generation of devices and the latest developments in AI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to official invitations sent to The Verge and Bloomberg, the star of this year's presentation will be the Pixel 11 smartphone line. While last year's event was remembered for unusual performances by show business stars, this time Google is expected to focus on the technical capabilities and design of the products.

Key changes in the Pixel 11 series

According to current insider information, the Pixel 11 series will feature significant design updates. In particular, a new gold color variant is expected to be added to the smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 11 model is expected to feature thinner bezels and a redesigned black camera bar, giving the device a more modern look.

There are reports that the Pixel 11 Pro model will have a slightly thinner body compared to its predecessor. Additionally, Google may introduce the Pixel 11 Pro Fold to strengthen its position in the foldable phone market. This device is expected to stand out with a lighter weight and a redesigned camera module.

Storage capacity and pricing policy

One of the surprises for users may be related to the internal storage of the devices. According to some sources, Google may abandon the 128 GB storage option in the new models, starting the standard version at 256 GB. While this is a positive technical change, it is likely to lead to an increase in the starting price of the smartphones.

At the presentation held in August last year, the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch, and new generation earbuds were showcased. This year, new smartwatches and accessories that complement the Google ecosystem are also expected to be unveiled. Although Pixel smartphones are not officially sold in the Uzbekistan market, they are very popular among local tech enthusiasts due to their "clean" Android system and high-quality cameras.

During the presentation, Google is expected to further expand its AI capabilities, specifically sharing news regarding the integration of the Gemini system into the new Pixel devices. This will serve to transform the smartphones from mere communication tools into even smarter personal assistants.