Trump Arrives in Turkey: Sanctions to be Lifted, F-35 Issue on the Agenda

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on July 7 to attend the NATO summit. This is the first official visit by an American president to Turkey after a long hiatus. Trump was personally welcomed at the airport by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The leaders headed to the Beştepe Presidential Complex for bilateral negotiations.

During the meeting, Trump made a series of sensational statements that could fundamentally change relations between the US, Turkey, and NATO. Zamin.uz presents the most important details of this historic meeting.

CAATSA sanctions to be lifted, possibility of returning to the F-35 program

In his statements in Ankara, Donald Trump announced that the most painful defense-related restrictions for Turkey would be removed:

Lifting of sanctions: The US will lift CAATSA sanctions imposed on Turkey for purchasing S-400 systems from Russia. Trump stated regarding this: «We intend to lift the sanctions. Now is the right time for it», he emphasized.

F-35 fighter jets: The possibility of returning Ankara to the F-35 program and selling these aircraft is being reconsidered. According to the President, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset are actively working on this issue.

National fighter jet (KAAN): The negotiations also discussed the supply of US F-110 engines for Turkey's national project, the KAAN fighter jet.

«We have a rapport»: Trump highly praised Erdoğan

The US leader once again emphasized that his personal relationship with the Turkish President is very strong:

«We have a working rapport. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a respected leader worldwide. Under his leadership, Turkey has become a very strong state.»

NATO summit in Ankara: Criticism of allies

After the negotiations, the NATO summit began its work at the Beştepe complex. The main issues on the summit agenda and Trump's position are as follows:

Direction Summit details and goals Defense spending Allies are planned to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Cooperation projects Joint production of weapons and strengthening transatlantic ties among allied nations. Support for Ukraine Issues of aid to Ukraine will be discussed during the summit. A meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected.

Trump traditionally criticized European partners for not allocating enough funds for defense and for a low level of loyalty (specifically citing recent events around Iran). He stated that official Washington expects more results from its alliance partners.

According to analysts, this visit is a historic opportunity for Turkey to get rid of long-standing sanctions and advance major projects in the defense and aviation sectors. The summit will conclude on July 8.