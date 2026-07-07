Lionel Messi and Argentina reach the quarter-finals after a dramatic victory

Argentina national team and world football legend Lionel Messi could not hold back his emotions after the match against Egypt in Atlanta. In a dramatic World Cup encounter featuring five goals, the reigning champions secured a 3-2 victory to book their place in the quarter-finals. After the final whistle, the Inter Miami star was seen in tears at the center of the pitch. This is reported by Goal.com .

Unlike the sad tears of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who left the tournament a day earlier, these emotions were an expression of pure joy and relief. According to Goal.com, Argentina trailed for most of the match and was on the verge of an unexpected defeat and elimination. However, captain Lionel Messi managed to turn the situation around with his brilliance.

In the 83rd minute, Lionel Messi found the back of the net to level the score at 2-2. This goal not only saved his team but also made Messi the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches. With this result, he has once again cemented his place in the record books of world football.

Late drama and refereeing controversy

In stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez headed home a cross from Lautaro Martinez to score the winner for 'La Albiceleste'. At that moment, the Egypt national team players and coaching staff were furious with the referee's decisions. The controversy stemmed from a collision between Mohamed Salah and Lisandro Martinez seconds before the winning goal, where the referee opted not to award a penalty.

This incident sparked a major confrontation on the sidelines. Representatives of the Egypt team demanded a VAR review, but the referee decided to let play continue. As tensions flared, a member of the Egypt coaching staff was sent off, while Marwan Attia and the head coach were shown yellow cards.

Lionel Messi led his team until the final seconds, demonstrating true leadership qualities. When the final whistle blew, he collapsed onto the grass from exhaustion and excitement, bursting into tears. It was clear from his expression just how difficult and important this victory was for Argentina. Now, Lionel Scaloni's men begin preparations for the quarter-finals, while Egypt is forced to exit the tournament after a valiant performance.