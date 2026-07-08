2026 World Cup. Switzerland vs Colombia: Starting Lineups Announced

In the final match of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Switzerland and Colombia will face each other.

The match kicks off at 01:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will face Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland fields an experienced squad

Switzerland's starting lineup features experienced players such as Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Denis Zakaria will operate in midfield. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye are trusted in the attack.

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Jashari, Rieder, Embolo, Ndoye.

Colombia relies on Diaz and Rodriguez

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are expected to be the main attacking forces for Colombia.

Jefferson Lerma and Davinson Sanchez will operate in the center of the pitch, aiming to maintain the balance between defense and attack.

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi, Puerta, Mojica, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Arias, Lerma, Diaz, Suarez.

Argentina awaits in the quarterfinals

The winner of this tie will face the Argentina national team in the next round.

Therefore, the match between Switzerland and Colombia is not only the final Round of 16 clash but also a decisive battle for a quarterfinal spot.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Switzerland — Colombia

Kick-off time: 01:00, Tashkent time.

On one side, the organized and disciplined Switzerland; on the other, the fast and technical Colombia. Everything will be decided in 90 minutes.