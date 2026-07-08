2026 World Cup. Switzerland vs Colombia: Starting Lineups Announced

·84·Sport
2026 World Cup. Switzerland vs Colombia: Starting Lineups Announced

In the final match of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Switzerland and Colombia will face each other.

The match kicks off at 01:00 Tashkent time. The winning team will face Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland fields an experienced squad

Switzerland's starting lineup features experienced players such as Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Denis Zakaria will operate in midfield. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye are trusted in the attack.

Switzerland: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Jashari, Rieder, Embolo, Ndoye.

Colombia relies on Diaz and Rodriguez

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are expected to be the main attacking forces for Colombia.

Jefferson Lerma and Davinson Sanchez will operate in the center of the pitch, aiming to maintain the balance between defense and attack.

Colombia: Vargas, Munoz, Lucumi, Puerta, Mojica, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Arias, Lerma, Diaz, Suarez.

Argentina awaits in the quarterfinals

The winner of this tie will face the Argentina national team in the next round.

Therefore, the match between Switzerland and Colombia is not only the final Round of 16 clash but also a decisive battle for a quarterfinal spot.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Switzerland — Colombia

Kick-off time: 01:00, Tashkent time.

On one side, the organized and disciplined Switzerland; on the other, the fast and technical Colombia. Everything will be decided in 90 minutes.

World Cup 2026SwitzerlandColombiaFootballStarting Lineups
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniManchester United ready to spend 100 million euros for Aurelien TchouameniToday, 00:30Lionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptLionel Messi named Man of the Match against EgyptToday, 00:18Messi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup historyMessi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup historyToday, 00:14Lionel Messi and Argentina reach the quarter-finals after a dramatic victoryLionel Messi and Argentina reach the quarter-finals after a dramatic victoryYesterday, 23:57Endrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failureEndrick makes a promise after Brazil's World Cup failureYesterday, 23:50Lionel Messi and the Argentina Miracle: Dramatic Victory Against EgyptLionel Messi and the Argentina Miracle: Dramatic Victory Against EgyptYesterday, 23:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan