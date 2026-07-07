Figma expands its capabilities: Bud startup team acquired

Figma, a leading platform in the design world, has taken a significant step toward improving its technological ecosystem. The company announced that it has acquired the team behind Bud (formerly Orchids), a startup specializing in AI and "vibe-coding" (simplifying the coding environment). This deal is part of a strategy to transform Figma from a static design tool into a full-fledged software development platform. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Bud was previously backed by the Y Combinator accelerator and offered AI agents that allowed users to create mobile apps, websites, and services for platforms like Slack. Kevin Lu, the head of the startup, noted on his X (formerly Twitter) profile that joining the Figma team is a natural step for a new era and that ideas will be brought to life right there.

From design to real coding

In recent years, Figma has focused heavily on bridging the gap between design and programming. Previously, the company launched the Figma Make function for building web apps and integrated tools like Codex and Claude Code. The addition of the Bud team is expected to expand capabilities for creating automated agents and more complex prototypes within Figma.

Under the terms of the deal, the Bud and Orchids platforms will cease operations by July 18 of this year. Users must migrate their projects to other platforms before this deadline. This decision means the startup will develop as a component of Figma rather than as an independent product.

Security issues and future plans

It is worth noting that the Bud (Orchids) platform previously faced security issues. According to the BBC, security researchers identified vulnerabilities to cyberattacks in applications created via Orchids. While Figma has not disclosed which specific projects the team will be assigned to, experts assume the focus will be on creating secure and intelligent coding tools.

These updates to the Figma platform are also significant for designers and developers in Uzbekistan. Figma is the most popular design tool in the local IT market. In the future, designers themselves may be able to create prototypes with ready-made code using AI, significantly reducing project development time and costs.

According to ixbt.com, by introducing its new agents, Figma aims to become an indispensable platform not only for UI/UX designers but also for frontend developers. Such acquisitions indicate that the AI revolution in the design world continues.